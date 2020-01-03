Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

