Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply