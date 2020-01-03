MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €235.38 ($273.69).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of MTX opened at €258.10 ($300.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €250.48 and its 200 day moving average is €235.53. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a fifty-two week high of €266.30 ($309.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

