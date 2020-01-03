Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.28. The company had a trading volume of 57,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The stock has a market cap of $971.73 million and a P/E ratio of -56.46. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.