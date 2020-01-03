MVL (MVL) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MVL has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $97,890.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology and IDCM. During the last week, MVL has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.