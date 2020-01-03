MyBit (MYB) Market Capitalization Tops $70,242.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MyBit token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. In the last week, MyBit has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $70,242.00 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io.

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

