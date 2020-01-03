Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MYGN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 140,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

