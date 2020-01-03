Myriad Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,713,854,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

