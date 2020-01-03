MyWish 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $649.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 4% against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $60,371.00 and $649.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.