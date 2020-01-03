MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $60,217.00 and $807.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

