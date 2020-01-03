Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

