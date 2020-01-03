NAGA (NGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. During the last week, NAGA has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $915.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.05881495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

