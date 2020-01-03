Namecoin (NMC) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00006064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00588173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000538 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, WEX, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.