Nano (NANO) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00008913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OKEx, CoinEx and Kucoin. Nano has a market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.01815738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.21 or 0.03006947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00571158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00688690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062111 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Gate.io, Koinex, Mercatox, Nanex, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

