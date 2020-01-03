Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NANO. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,394.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 50.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.