Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $236,535.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $890,772.00 and $236,535.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,114,021 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

