National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $212.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the lowest is $209.80 million. National Beverage reported sales of $220.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $962.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

FIZZ opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 171.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 54.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply