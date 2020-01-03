National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $212.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the lowest is $209.80 million. National Beverage reported sales of $220.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $962.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

FIZZ opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 171.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 54.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

