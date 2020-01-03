National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.44% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

