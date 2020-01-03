National Grid (NG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Grid (LON: NG) recently:

12/31/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/13/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

11/29/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2019 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.76) price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/14/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 950.40 ($12.50) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 918.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 874.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

