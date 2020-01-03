National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.34 on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,973,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,648,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Grid by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 109,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.