National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $81.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.81 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.11 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $79.71 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 549,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,780,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply