National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $81.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.81 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.11 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $79.71 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 549,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,780,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

