NavCoin (NAV) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $56,264.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,042,553 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.