Neblio Price Tops $0.41 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $99,485.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008237 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,892,047 coins and its circulating supply is 15,277,653 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.