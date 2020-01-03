Nebula AI Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market cap of $502,132.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.54 or 0.05787314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,878,075,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

