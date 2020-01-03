Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 42.85% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,399.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.