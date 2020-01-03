NEM (XEM) One Day Volume Tops $5.71 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 0% against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $291.29 million and $5.71 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including Koineks, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX and Zaif.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, COSS, Bithumb, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Koineks, Binance, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, B2BX, Zaif, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinbe, Kryptono, YoBit, Bittrex, Iquant, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, OKEx, Livecoin, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Huobi, Indodax and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

