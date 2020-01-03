Neo (NEO) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Ovis, Binance and Switcheo Network. Neo has a total market capitalization of $628.44 million and $362.71 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, BitMart, Koinex, Cryptopia, BitForex, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Coinrail, DragonEX, TDAX, Allcoin, LBank, HitBTC, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitinka, Liquid, Exrates, Bibox, Livecoin, Tidebit, Coinnest, BigONE, CoinEx, BCEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, COSS and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

