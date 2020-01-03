Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,349 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,016 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Neogen by 37.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neogen by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Neogen by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

