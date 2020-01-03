NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 52.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEO. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,389. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.92 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,455.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 936.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

