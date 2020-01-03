Neogen’s (NEOG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $1,594,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,473.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,349 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,016. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Neogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

