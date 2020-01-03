NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells $181,044.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. 490,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $425.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 387,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $502,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.