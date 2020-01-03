Nestree (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,729.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $981,431.00 and $52,729.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. During the last week, Nestree has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

