Netrum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Netrum has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $95,657.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.