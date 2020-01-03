Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

NHS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 52,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,668. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

