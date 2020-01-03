Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 184,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,208. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.