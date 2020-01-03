Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

NML traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 184,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,208. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

