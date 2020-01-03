Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 171,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,426. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

