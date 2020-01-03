Neural Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,805.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $12,149.00 and approximately $3,805.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

