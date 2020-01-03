NeuroChain (NCC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One NeuroChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, NeuroChain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. NeuroChain has a market cap of $460,851.00 and $17,971.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NeuroChain

NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,675,762 tokens. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech. The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NeuroChain Token Trading

NeuroChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuroChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeuroChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NeuroChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

