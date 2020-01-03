Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,578.00 and $52,657.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

