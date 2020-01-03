Neutral Dollar Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,429.00 and approximately $71,722.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.05843543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

