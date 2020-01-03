Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $109,534.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,991,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,771,136 tokens. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.