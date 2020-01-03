Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $116,311.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,991,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,348,136 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.