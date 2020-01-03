Newton Coin Project (NCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $76,699.00 and $33.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,340,900,996 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

