NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $983,775.00 and $345.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011132 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

