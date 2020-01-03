Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

NXST opened at $115.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

