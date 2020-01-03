NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.87)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,288.89 ($82.73).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,876 ($90.45) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,920 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,196.43. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

