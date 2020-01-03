NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.91) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price (up from GBX 6,300 ($82.87)) on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,288.89 ($82.73).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,876 ($90.45) on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,920 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,196.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.