NEXT (NET) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00010863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $580,036.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00571158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

