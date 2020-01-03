Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nextdecade by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nextdecade by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

