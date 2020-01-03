NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.29. 18,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $168.66 and a twelve month high of $245.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

